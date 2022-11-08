Hyderabad (Telangana): In a shocking incident, a man allegedly beat his 2-yr-old son to death for making noise in Neredmet area of Telangana on Monday, officials said. The accused has been arrested by the police. According to the police, Kunkutolla Sudhakar of Neredmet's Vajpayee Nagar locality indiscriminately beat his toddler son Jeevan at around 9.45 p.m. for making noise. The boy was left grievously injured in head and face.

The boy was rushed to a local private hospital where doctors declared him brought dead. Sudhakar was arrested by the police based on the complaint lodged by his wife Divya. Sudhakar, who has been working as a watchman at SSB Classic Apartment in JJ Nagar for three months, married Divya, who works as a maid, in 2019.

Divya said that Sudhakar's behavior has not been good for some time and he tried to commit suicide by lying on the train tracks five months ago.