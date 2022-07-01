Jagtial (Telangana): Unidentified persons abducted an elderly man on June 22 near the suburbs of Mumbai. The man was identified as Shankaraiah, who hails from the Nandagiri village of Telangana's Jagtial town. The Mumbai police have been searching for him for a week but could not yet trace him. Getting into details, on June 22, while Shankaraiah was going from Mumbai airport some unknown persons abducted him near the Mumbai suburbs.

Meanwhile, the kidnappers had sent a photo of Shankariah to his son Harish demanding a Rs 15 lakh ransom to release his father alive. In the photo, Shankaraiah's hands and legs were tied and he was held hostage. Shankariah's family was shocked after seeing the photo. They were scared that the abductors might kill him as the family was not in a state to afford such a huge amount. Meanwhile, the family of Shankaraiah lodged a complaint with the local police about abduction. The local police then contacted the Mumbai police. Meanwhile, the Mumbai police formed a group and were searching for Shankaraiah's whereabouts," said the Jagtial police.