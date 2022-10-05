Hyderabad: As Telangana Rashtra Samiti president and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao officially announced the name of his now national party – Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) on Wednesday, the presence of regional political leaders at the event hinted that the new outfit will be a conglomeration of various regional parties that are fighting the BJP in their respective states.

Addressing the crowd, KCR said that the TRS committee has unanimously agreed to change the name of the Telangana Rashtra Samithi to Bharat Rashtra Samithi, indicating that the party shall now be recognized as a national one. The party president further said that the constitution of the party has also been amended, as he clarified in a letter addressed to the Election Commission.

The announcement of the party launch was made exactly at 1:19 pm, which the party had said is an auspicious time. Former Chief Minister of Karnataka, JDS leader Kumaraswamy, President of Tamil Nadu VCK Party, MP Thirumavalavan, and others were present during the launch event at the Telangana Bhavan here.

The presence of party leaders, including JD(S) leader and former Karnataka chief minister H D Kumaraswamy and Tamil Nadu-based Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) founder-chief Thol Thirumavalavan at the event has led to speculations on the contours of the nationwide plan, that Rao, popularly known as KCR, is contemplating and expected to announce.

While the Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS), the ruling party in Telangana, is set to be renamed "Bharata Rashtra Samiti" (BRS), a JD(S) functionary said the new outfit would be a "conglomeration of various regional parties," that are fighting the BJP in their respective states. "The idea is to put up a united fight against the BJP.

Basically, it's a combination of various regional parties who want to rise above their political differences and come together," the JD(S) leader said. Thirumavalavan, on his Twitter handle, said he is in Hyderabad on the invitation of Rao for the launch of BRS. He congratulated Rao for his efforts to turn his attention on the national level. The VCK is an ally of the DMK, which is in power in Tamil Nadu.

Rao's move to accelerate his political fight against the BJP coincides with the announcement of schedule for Munugode by-poll in Telangana by the Election Commission. The polling is scheduled to be held on November 3 and votes would be counted on November 6. In 2020, the BJP emerged as a force to reckon with in Hyderabad civic polls and also won Assembly constituencies in by-polls held to segments including Huzurabad.

The BJP leaders have been vigorously focusing on Telangana as part of the party's efforts to expand its footprint in southern parts of the country. Rao is expected to announce the new name for the party on Wednesday, considered auspicious in view of 'Vijayadasami'. A festive mood has gripped TRS workers with a Warangal-based party leader distributing chickens and liquor to 200 workers, wishing a grand success to KCR in his bid to go beyond Telangana.

After renaming the party, TRS leadership plans to reach out to people by pitching its "Telangana good governance model" to venture into national politics and effectively take on the BJP. The TRS general body would meet at 'Telangana Bhavan', the party headquarters here, and pass a resolution effecting the name change, TRS sources said.