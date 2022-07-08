Hyderabad: Telangana High Court on Thursday dismissed the petition filed by Tollywood actress Sai Pallavi challenging the notices issued by the Hyderabad Sultanbazar police over her alleged comments on cow vigilantes.

In a petition heard by Justice Kanneganti Lalitha, Sai Pallavi claimed that the impugned notice was issued on the basis of a malicious petition that did not specify the substance of the petitioner’s offense, if any, or what the complaints were about the respondent found severe enough to issue the impugned notice. Furthermore, there is no reference to any infraction of a criminal statute that would justify the issuing of such a notice in the challenged notice. Nothing in the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) justifies the issuing of any notice like the one that is being contested.

Earlier, in an interview as part of the promotion of the movie 'Virata Parvam', Sai Pallavi compared the events shown in the movie 'The Kashmir Files and the recent killing of a driver while transporting cows. Objecting to this, Bajrang Dal and VHP member Akhil lodged a complaint with the police. Sai Pallavi filed a petition challenging the notices issued by the police on 21st June. On Thursday, Justice Kanneganti Lalita took up the matter.

The petitioner's lawyer argued that it was wrong to file a complaint comparing cow vigilantes with Kashmiri terrorists and Sai Pallavi had only said to be humane. Government Advocate T. Srikanth Reddy said that FIR was not registered and notices were issued only to verify the facts. After hearing the arguments, the judge passed an order dismissing the petition.