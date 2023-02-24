Hyderabad (Telangana) : The High Court questioned the government and the GHMC (Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation) officials about what measures they were taking to prevent stray dogs from attacking people on the city roads. The court asked if special shelters are established for them so that they will not have a chance to roam on the roads.

The High Court asked if the incident of the mauling to death of the boy by stray dogs in Hyderabad did not move their hearts. The court took a suo motu cognizance of the news in the press about the death of a four-year-old boy, Pradeep, who was attacked by dogs in Amberpet. A bench consisting of Chief Justice Justice Ujjal Bhuyan and Justice N. Thukaranjee took up a hearing on Thursday.

Notices were issued to the Chief Secretary to the Government, Chief Secretary of Municipal Administration, GHMC Commissioner, Hyderabad Collector, and Member Secretary of the Legal Services Authority. The officials were ordered to file counters with full details. The court ordered to submit details of an action plan on what measures are being taken to prevent dogs from roaming the streets.

Also Read : Boy, 4, mauled to death by stray dogs in Hyderabad; CCTV captures chilling moments

The counsel for GHMC brought to the notice of the bench that the three dogs that attacked the boy had been sterilized and freed. The bench adjourned the hearing to March 16 saying that the incident of death due to a dog attack is a case deserving of compensation and the matter of compensation to the boy's parents will be considered in the next hearing.