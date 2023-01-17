Hyderabad: A Telangana government official, who was found charred to death inside a burnt car in Venkatapur village of Medak district on January 9, is still alive, police said on Tuesday. The car was found completely burnt on the outskirts of Venkatapur village of the district with the man's burnt body. During the investigation, the body was identified as a 45-year-old Dharma Naik, working as an Assistant Section Officer in Telangana State Secretariat in Hyderabad, a police officer said. A case of suspicious death was registered.

However, a turning point took place in the case when the police traced Dharma's cellphone signals and continued the investigation in that direction. They found Dharma alive in Goa and brought him to Hyderabad. During the interrogation, he revealed that he was in debt due to betting. So, he killed his driver and presented it as his own body. Dharma is likely to be produced in court on Tuesday, police said.