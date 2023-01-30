Hyderabad: The deadlock between the Telangana Government and Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan over the latter's ascent to the State budget ended on Monday with the lawyers of both sides informing the High Court that it has been decided that the Governor will give a nod to the Budget and the state Assembly session will begin with her address. The State government then withdrew its petition and the case was dismissed.

Dushyant Dave, counsel for the government, told the court that he also agreed to the Governor's speech in the Assembly, and the Raj Bhavan's lawyer Ashok Anand informed the court that the Governor will give her ascent to the State Budget.

A resolution to the row came after both sides softened their stand. While the government agreed to conduct the Budget session with a speech from the Governor, the latter agreed to approve the Budget.

The court took up a hearing of the lunch motion petition moved by the state government. During the hearing, the division bench asked the Advocate General how the court could give notice to the governor, and also wanted to know why the court is being dragged into a controversy between the government and a Constitutional institution.

The government requested the HC to direct the Governor to allow the presentation of the 2023-'24 budget. The High Court has advised the Advocate General (AG) to think about whether the courts can issue notice to the Governor. Can courts do a judicial review of the Governor's duties? the High Court asked the government. "You would say that the courts are too intrusive", stated the High Court.

Appearing on behalf of the government, Supreme Court lawyer Dave submitted that when the Constitution is violated, courts can intervene. He cited some judgments of the Supreme Court. However, the court advised the lawyers from both sides to sort out the issue through talks. They both agreed to the suggestion and it finally led to a patch-up.

Earlier the State Government approached the High Court stating that with only four more days left to the scheduled introduction of the budget in the Legislative Assembly and the Council on Friday.

The government informed the court that the state government sent the draft budget to the Governor on January 21 but she was yet to approve the same. The government received a communication from Raj Bhavan if arrangements had been made for the Governor's address on the opening day of the budget session.

The State government last year conducted the budget without the customary address by the Governor, drawing a strong reaction from her. The BRS government defended its move on the ground that it was not a new session but a continuation of the previous session.