Hyderabad: As the Telangana Governor has not yet given permission to present the budget, the State government is focusing on the next course of action. The BRS government has approached the High Court, which whether the courts could issue notices to a Governor. The standoff between Raj Bhavan and the State government is leading a constitutional crisis ahead of the budget session of the Assembly to start on Friday.

It has been decided already to introduce the budget in both houses - Assembly and Council - on the first day of the session. The state government has approached the High Court as the time is approaching. Approval for the same has not been received from the Governor as yet. The government has requested the HC to direct the Governor to allow the presentation of the 2023-'24 budget.

The Telangana HC has advised the Advocate General (AG) to think about whether the courts can issue notice to the Governor. Can courts do a judicial review of the Governor's duties? the High Court asked the government. "You would say that the courts are too intrusive", commented the HC. The AG said the Supreme Court lawyer Dushyant Dave will present arguments in this case.

The standoff between the Governor and the Chief Minister is continuing. This time, an extraordinary constitutional crisis is being created. The Governor had recently accused CM KCR of violating the constitution by skipping the Republic Day celebrations on January 26. A ruling Bharata Rashtra Samithi MLC has made derogatory remarks against the Governor, saying that she has sitting on the bills that are passed by the elected government of KCR.

