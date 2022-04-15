Hyderabad: A multi-talented 17-year-old girl from Telangana recently got her name up on the International Wonder Book of Records for being able to sing in as many as 17 different languages. Janhavi, daughter of Sujatha and Murali from Mancherial district in Telangana, grabbed her moment of fame as Minister Indirakaran Reddy, who participated in the event, congratulated the teenager on her unique ability.

Jahnavi sings in 17 languages, being Telugu, English, Gujarati, Punjabi, Marathi, Tamil, Nepali, Kannada, Oriya, Urdu, Hindi, Bengali, Lambadi, Malayalam, and South African. She is currently a first-year student at a local private junior college. As per information, during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Saudi Arab, Janhavi learnt and sang the same just by listening to it.

She participated in the Balotsav 2021 song competition held at Ravindra Bharathi, Hyderabad on the occasion of Children's Day and won the first prize. The first prize winner was felicitated by Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya. Since then, for the third year in a row, Jahnavi has been able to win the first prize in the Balotsav competition. Besides singing, she performed mimicry at the event.

"I am studying first year intermediate in Mancherial. I am interested in singing. My role model singers are SP Balasubramanyam and Chitra. I am inspired by both singers. I started singing and acting in my childhood at the age of four years. I was done with my first movie at age of six years, and I can sing in a total of 17 languages", Janhavi said, with her mother, Sujatha adding that they would fully support her in her career path.