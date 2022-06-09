Nizamabad(Telangana): Malavath Purna from Nizamabad, who climbed Mount Everest and made Telangana proud, has achieved another feat by climbing the Denali mountain in Alaska, USA -- which is 6,190 meters high. She created a record as the youngest woman to climb seven mountains on the seven continents by the latest feat.

Purna reached the Denali mountain on June 5th and started climbing the Denali mountain on May 23rd. The expedition was completed with the financial assistance of the Ace Engineering Academy and the collaboration of Transcend Adventures. Purna's coach Shekhar Babu was elated over the latest record.

Purna has so far climbed 7 mountains on 7 continents, which include Mount Everest in Asia, Kilimanjaro in Africa, Elbrus in Europe, Aconcagua in South America, Carstensz Pyramid in Australia, Vinson in Antarctica and Denali in North America respectively.