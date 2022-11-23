Hyderabad (Telangana): Illegal weed cultivators killed a Forest Range Officer (FRO) near Errabodu in the Bendalapadu forest area of ​​Chandrugonda Mandal in Bhadradri Kothagudem district on Tuesday, police sources said. FRO Srinivas Rao along with another forest official, Rama Rao, went to the forest area to resist the activities of weed cultivators who launched a brutal attack with axes and knives.

Srinivas was seriously injured in this attack and he succumbed to injuries while on his way to the hospital. Rama Rao, a Section Officer of Bendalapadu Forest Department, who accompanied Srinivas, managed to escape from the spot. The incident happened when the forest officials tried to prevent the weed cultivators from removing trees planted by the forest department in the lands at the scene of crime.

Telangana Forest Minister Indrakaran Reddy condoled the death of Forest Range Officer. He said, "encroachment of forest land will not be tolerated. The forest officials need not lose courage. Action will be taken against such attackers."

State Tribal, Women and Child Welfare Minister Satyavathy Rathod said, "It is a very unfortunate incident. It is not right to attack the officials who are performing their duties sincerely." The weed cultivators have been raising a land dispute with the forest officials over the forest lands in the area.