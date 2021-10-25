Hyderabad: Yet another online financial fraud has come to light in Telangana with Follow App swindling about Rs 50 crores from 40,000 users in the state. In Khammam district alone there are over 1000 victims who have been reportedly cheated and Bhadradri district follows suit. Promising umpteen profit by investing money and directing users to do certain tasks, the app enticed netizens. Surprisingly, no complaint has been lodged against the app so far.

How does the Follow Earning App work?

There are different packages available in the mobile application. A man from the city of Khammam chose the package of Rs 45,000. For 20 days, he completed the tasks assigned by the company and per day he got Rs 4,500 credited to his account. Tasks such as subscribing, liking and watching particular YouTube videos were assigned through WhatsApp, Telegram groups. He managed to fetch a profit of Rs 90,000 in 20 days. Thus, the app managed to earn the trust of users. Elated by the profit he could make, he invested a whopping amount of Rs 2 lakh eager to earn more money.

App organizers said that for the package of Rs 3,000 customers would get Rs 4,320 by end of the month and for Rs. 2,70,000 package customers would get Rs 4,05,000. However in a week's time, the company turned the table and the app was no more available, there was no response in the WhatsApp group as well.

Scores of people joined the app with the hope of earning more money and choosing packages varying from Rs 45,000 to Rs 6,00,000. Educated people, employees and business persons among those who were cheated.

