Hyderabad: The Telangana Police provided relief to the vehicle owners by offering concessions from March 1 to 31, for the payment of pending challans. Consequently, a fine of Rs. 39 crores have been collected in the first three days. Motorists are paying pending challans at the Traffic Control Room, and e-Challan websites.

The Police said that earlier it received 700 challans per minute which have now increased to a maximum of 45,000 hits per second. The authorities further add that the number of hits per second gradually increased and the authorities increased the capacity of the server to complete one thousand per minute.

Meanwhile, Rs. 39 crores were collected in the first three days as 8 lakh challans were cleared on the first day, 15 lakh on the second, and 16 lakh on the third day of the month.

The Joint Police Commissioner, AV Ranganath, said that many people could not pay the challans on time thus the challans were piled up. The two-wheelers and three-wheelers were given a 75 percent discount. The light motor vehicle and heavy motor vehicle were given a 50 percent discount. The RTC drivers are given a 70 percent discount while the pushcart vendors are granted an 80 percent discount.

Ranganath further adds that a 90 percent discount is provided on challans for not wearing a mask.

