Hyderabad: The Rangareddy District Consumer Commission has fined Indigo Airlines for negligence in services which led to two travelers losing their luggage earlier this year. The Consumer Commission has directed to pay compensation under the Air Carriage Act of 1972. After hearing the arguments, the commission ordered the representative of Indigo to pay Rs 20,000 for the lost luggage and Rs 50,000 as the cost of the case within 45 days to Dhanraj Sarda from Kachiguda.

Dhanraj Sarda from Kachiguda landed in Hyderabad from Jaipur on February 22, 2019, on Indigo Airlines along with his family. But one of the four bags he was carrying went missing. Dhanraj complained to the Indigo customer relations staff at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport that there was Rs 1,20,000 in cash, house keys, and his wife's medical reports in the bag, and it is traced in earnest.

Two months later, Dhanraj called the head office of the respondent company in Gurgaon four or five times and asked for details, but there was no response, he alleged. On April 22, the plaintiff asked the defendant company to submit the CCTV footage. However, Indigo customer care relations representative Sonali Joshi sent an email to Dhanraj saying that they could not identify the bag and that they would pay Rs 3,850 per kg at the rate of Rs 350 and a ticket charge of Rs 11,859

The plaintiff dissatisfied with the response approached the Consumer Commission claiming that they were settling for less compensation. The respondent Indigo said that the plaintiff had acted contrary to the rules without informing them about the presence of valuables. However, the commission ruled in favor of the plaintiff and asked Indigo to pay the compensation.

Likewise, Rangareddy District Consumer Commission issued relief to Ayushi Surana of Hafizpet who lost her luggage while traveling from Goa to Hyderabad on Indigo Airlines. It ordered the airlines to pay Rs 25000 as compensation and Rs 5000 as costs of the case to the plaintiff within 45 days