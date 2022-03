Hyderabad (Telangana): Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao will visit Kolhapur in Maharashtra on Thursday where he will Shree Mahalakshmi Ambabai Temple. He will leave for Kolhapur from Begumpet Airport by a special flight at 10:20 am.

He will arrive at Kolhapur Airport at 11.30 am after which he will visit Ambabai around 12 noon. After the tour, he will return to Hyderabad. He was on a tour of Maharashtra last month where he had met Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and NCP leader Sharad Pawar.

READ: Prashant Kishor working with me to bring national change: KCR