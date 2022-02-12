Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Saturday demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi sack Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for his alleged remarks on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

Referring to Sarma's comments during a public meeting at Raigiri about 55 Km from here, Rao said, "Modiji! Is this our Indian culture? Is this what has been taught in Vedas, Mahabharat, Ramayana and Bhagavad Gita? I am asking BJP National President Naddaji. Is it our culture?"

Telangana CM demands sacking of Assam CM

Seeking the dismissal of Assam CM Sarma, Rao said,"... Can a Chief Minister talk like this? There are limits. Are you egoistic? Doing tamasha? You think people will remain silent?."

KCR's attack comes a day after Sarma had slammed Gandhi for demanding proof of the September 2016 surgical strike launched by the Indian Army against terrorist camps in PoK, and questioning the efficacy of the anti-Covid-19 vaccines, during a rally in poll-bound Uttarakhand.

The Assam CM had sought to know whether the BJP had ever demanded proof of him being the son of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi.

The remarks drew sharp criticism from the Congress party.

Targetting the BJP over Sarma's comments, Rao asked, Is it BJP's culture? Is it Hindu Dharm and Indian culture?

"As an Indian, I am demanding an answer. I feel ashamed. This does not bring glory to our country. Do you think we will keep quiet with folded hands?

KCR said that Rahul Gandhi's father and grandmother were martyred for the country. Lashing out at the Assam CM, KCR said that Sarma spoke vulgarly about Rahul Gandhi. He said the comments made by the Assam CM towards Rahul had shocked him.

