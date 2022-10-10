Hyderabad: A battle royal is on cards in Telangana's Munugode byelection as the rival political parties - ruling TRS, BJP and Congress - are leaving no stone unturned to gain an early advantage in the mobilisation of voters for the November 3 election. The contesting candidates are going to any length to ensure their winning prospects by roping in money and man power to the maximum possible extent.

Amid this, the technique being employed by one mainstream party to bring migrated voters on flights from Mumbai has become the topic of discussion in political circles across the State. The organisers of the party in question have already booked flight tickets for the migrant workers who have votes in a village in Chundur mandal in Munugode segment, sources said.

For the sake of safety, the political party is planning in such a way that migrated voters can reach their native village by November 1 itself, two days ahead of the polling day. At the rate of Rs 6,000 per flight ticket, over Rs. 1.56 lakh has been spent for their air travel of these 26 voters. Once they reach Hyderabad international airport, a special bus will stay put there to rush them to their native place.

Besides showing some monetary benefit, the party concerned has agreed to meet all the expenses towards the stay for three to four days and for the return journey of these migrant workers. Thus, the main political parties are focusing all their energies to bring all those having votes in Munugode but staying in faraway cities and States for work.

As the electioneering is picking up momentum, well furnished houses in rural towns have got high demand. Two MLAs belonging to one particular party competed with one another to take a house on rent in Chundur municipal limits. The MLA belonging to Ranga Reddy district offered Rs 50,000 for 20 days while the second MLA belonging to united Nalgonda district promised Rs 1 lakh.

Respective parties are offering huge favours to local leaders and active workers if they join their campaigns. They are giving Rs 1,000 to Rs 2,000 for anybody wearing their respective parties' scarfs in the present Munugode byelection. Now, one top local leader of a party has increased the amount to Rs. 10,000 and another Rs. 50,000 cash gift if anybody enrolls four others along with him.

In Choutuppal mandal in Munugode segment, several youths joined one particular party on Sunday. They were said to have been handed over gift money several hours before their joining. One of these youths was induced with double the amount by the rival party. He was said to have promptly grabbed that offer as well.

Political circles are abuzz with rumours that local leaders like ward members in village panchayats are making a killing out of the high demand for votes in the present byelection. The rival party organisers are giving up to Rs. 50,000 at one go to any village level leader who has got 50 to 100 votes at their command. Interestingly, all the three parties are trying hard to poach into each other's voters and followers by offering huge sops.

One sarpanch in a village in Choutuppal mandal recently changed loyalty after an MLA met him and reportedly handed over Rs 15 lakh. Like this, lots of inducements are being offered to win over local leaders and their small vote banks at every available opportunity.