Vikarabad (Telangana): BSP President of the Vikarabad district in Telangana, Dorisetty Satyamurthy, has gone missing along with his two daughters. Satyamurthy and his daughters have not been seen anywhere since this morning. Reportedly, he had locked his residence and gone somewhere without informing anyone about it.

Satyamurthy's disappearance is even more concerning, given his wife's disappearance three months ago. The police did not take any action when his wife went missing. Frustrated by the lack of steps taken by the police, he recorded a selfie video along with his two daughters. The family can be seen in a state of extreme grief as they urged the police to take action. The video went viral on social media just hours before his disappearance.

The three of them expressed concern over the prolonged absence of Annapurna. The two girls had tears in their eyes as they begged the government to bring their mother back home. Satyamurthy claims that certain influential people were behind the disappearance and that he had evidence to prove it and was willing to hand it over to the police.

He also warned that he would commit suicide, along with his two daughters if his wife was not located within 48 hours. Satyamurthy has not been seen by his neighbors, and neither have his daughters. This has raised many concerns as their disappearance is quite suspicious.