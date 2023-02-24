Mancherial: Recreating the scenes from the movie 'Vivah', a man from Telangana's Mancherial married his fiancee, who was recuperating from a surgery she underwent on the wedding eve, in a hospital bed. The woman had to be hospitalised after she fell ill on the eve of her marriage.

The unusual wedding was performed in a private hospital on Thursday in the presence of close family members and hospital staff. The bride Banoth Shailaja of Chennur mandal of Mancherial district got engaged to Hatkar Tirupati of Baswaraju Palli village of Jayashankar Bhupalpally district.

The couple was scheduled to get married on Feb. 23. However, Shailaja fell ill on Feb. 22. Her family took her to a private hospital, where the doctors advised her to undergo surgery as soon as possible. The girl's family informed the fix they were in to the groom Tirupati who along with his family rushed to the hospital.

The groom and his family stayed in the hospital while the doctors performed surgery on Shailaja. They advised her complete bed rest for the next few days for recuperation. This meant the families will have to call off their actual wedding plans. Tirupati who had heard of weddings on hospital beds convinced both families to solemnise their wedding in the hospital.

As both families found the proposition sound and beneficial, they also agreed to Tirupati's decision. They were worried about the expenses involved in making arrangements for the marriage again as well. The groom talked to the doctors about the wedding, who gave permission to the couple. The couple got married in the hospital on Thursday. The bride performed all the rituals from her hospital bed.

Close family members along with the hospital staff participated in the wedding. The doctors said that Shailaja will be discharged from the hospital very soon. In a similar incident, a couple in Khandwa, Madhya Pradesh tied the knot in a hospital after the bride got bedridden with several fractures in an unfortunate accident.

