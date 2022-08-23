Hyderabad: Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar has been arrested after being taken into custody during a protest in the state's Jangaon district, the party said on Tuesday. The BJP state unit president was detained during the ongoing 'padyatra' in Pamnoor area of the district, the party said in a release.

Condemning the police action against Sanjay Kumar, state BJP General Secretary G Premender Reddy in a release alleged that the TRS government does not want Kumar's 'padayatra' to continue. The 'padayatra' would resume from where it was disrupted, Reddy said. He asked the BJP activists to organize peaceful protests across the state this evening against the police action.

Meanwhile, BJP Telangana in-charge Tarun Chugh said the action by the government amounted to 'death of democracy', adding that political rights, as well as human rights in the state, were being repeatedly attacked. "The KCR government in Telangana is murdering democracy. They are stopping a political party from taking out rallies.

Afraid of Bandi Sanjay Kumar's 'Jansangram Yatra' which upholds issues crucial to the people in a democratic manner, KCR, in order to save his rapidly reducing credibility has forcefully arrested the BJP state chief. He is trying to suppress discussion on every single important issue," Chugh added.