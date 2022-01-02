Telangana (Hyderabad): Amid growing number of Omicron cases in Telangana, the state government on Saturday issued an order banning rallies, public meetings and mass gatherings of all types including religious, political and cultural events till 10 January. The state reported 12 new cases of the Omicron variant, taking the tally to 79.

The decision was taken in a high-level meeting chaired by state Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar.

The management of public transport, shops, malls, establishments, offices, etc shall ensure strict compliance of mandatory wearing of face masks, physical distancing, frequent sanitisation of premises, provision for hand hygiene and screening at entry points with thermal scanners, the order further stated.

The order also stated that the staff and students in schools and educational institutions should dutifully wear masks and follow the Covid rules. Also, a fine of Rs 1,000 will be imposed on the people who will be found without masks in public places.

Senior citizens and persons with comorbidities are specifically advised to exercise precautions against Covid-19. The chief secretary also directed the authorities to intensify their efforts to ensure Covid safety protocols are implemented in the state.

READ: New Year High: Telugu states sell liquor worth Rs 300 c

DGP Mahender Reddy along with senior officials of Medical-Health and Panchayati Raj departments were also present in the meeting.

Meanwhile, the state on Sunday reported 317 fresh Covid cases pushing the statewide tally to 6,82,215, while the death toll went up to 4,029 with two more fatalities.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for most of the cases with 217 followed by Rangareddy district reporting 26.

The number of active coronavirus infections across Telangana currently stands at 3,733, besides 12 new Omicron cases.