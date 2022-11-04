Hyderabad: About 93.13 percent polling was recorded in Telangana's Munugode assembly segment by-election. From the start of polling at 7 am, the Munugode voters came to polling booths to cast their votes. Polling time ended at 6 pm but the people standing in queues at polling booths at that time are allowed to cast their vote. At some booths, polling had continued till 10:30 pm in the Munugode constituency.

On November 6, counting will be held. Polling has started slowly in the morning on November 3 but later it had speeded up in the afternoon. Till 11 am 41.30% polling percentage had been recorded. In between 1 pm and 5 pm it has increased to 36%. After the polling ended at 10:30 pm, the Election Commission announced that the total voting percentage recorded is 93.13%. The higher polling percent was recorded with all the major political parties making a strong bid to win Munugode bypoll.

Also Read: Bihar byelections: Polling begins amid tight security for two assembly seats