Nagarkurnool: In a noble gesture, the Marri Janardhan Reddy (MJR) Charitable Trust on Sunday held a mass wedding programme at Nagarkurnool district headquarters in Telangana where as many as 220 couples got hitched, sources said. The mass wedding was organized under the auspices of MJR Trust run by MLA Marri Janardhan Reddy.

On Sunday, mass wedding was conducted in the premises of Zilla Parishad Boys' High School in Nagarkurnool under the guidance of Trust Chairman, MLA Marri Janardhan Reddy. The school premises were decorated for the mass wedding. A total of 220 canopies were put up for as many couples to tie the knot. At 10.05 in the morning, 220 priests conducted marriages at the event.

MPs Nama Nageswara Rao, Kesha Rao, Government Whip Guvwala Balaraju, MLA Marri Janardhan Reddy and his wife, Collector Udaykumar and SP Manohar blessed the new couples. In the evening, each couple was given beer, bed, mattress, blankets, two chairs, steel equipment, cooker and a mixer by the MJR Trust.

As per an official, the the couple of MLA Janarthan Reddy and Jamunarani conducted the mass wedding functions for around five days. At the mass wedding, the MJR Trust had decorated the Yadagirigutta Shree Lakshmi Nrisimha Swami Utsava idols to bless the couples. A grand dinner was also arranged for the guests on the occasion.

It can be recalled that the mass weddings were instituted by the MJR Trust way back in 2012. The MJR Trust has said that the mass wedding functions are aimed to help poor girls find a match for them. Besides, the mass weddings are also helping in cost cut as a measure of austerity. When the mass weddings started in 2012, each couple was given a financial assistance of Rs 10,000 by the MJR Trust.

As per reports, a total of 84 couples got married in 2014, 105 couples in 2015, 135 couples in 2017 and 165 couples in 2019 through the mass weddings.