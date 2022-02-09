Hyaderabad: Police on Tuesday claimed to have cracked a murder of a 12-year-old boy in Kamareddy district of Telangana two days ago by arresting a 17-year-old boy from the deceased's village.

The victim, identified by police as Suresh from Akkampally, was found dead in Tandur area of Nagireddypet Mandal of Kamareddy district on Sunday February 6 in a suspicious condition. Police registered a murder case following a complaint by the deceased's father that there were stab wounds on the body, and began an investigation. As per a police spokesman, during the course of investigation, it came to the fore that the accused boy, 17, from the same village had an illegal affair with a woman and Suresh knew about it.

Fearing that Suresh would reveal the affair in public, the accused, on the fateful day, took him on his bicycle to a desolate place in the fields where he stabbed him ten times with the knife he had brought with him, police said. “He hid his bicycle in a crop field after ensuring Suresh was dead, escaped”. Police said the accused has been taken into custody and confessed to the murder during interrogation.

He has been shifted to a juvenile home even as the bicycle and a cell phone have been seized along with the knife used in the murder, added police.

