Hyderabad (Telangana): On Thursday Suzuki Motor Corporation (Japan), Maruti Suzuki, and IIT-Hyderabad showcase a demo of the vehicle to everything communication technology. In an industry-first effort, Suzuki Motor Corporation, Japan (SMC), Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL), and IIT Hyderabad (IITH) have teamed up to research the India-specific vehicle usage scenarios based on futuristic V2X (Vehicle-to-Everything) communication technology.

V2X communications technology, when used in conjunction with appropriate infrastructure, traffic rules, and driver education, can help reduce traffic incidents and road congestion. These first-of-its-kind, 5 prototype vehicles showcasing these experimental applications in the Indian context were displayed at the IIT Hyderabad campus here today.

These prototype vehicles, and use case scenarios were demonstrated to Mr. Munisekhar Avileli, Advisor, Telecom Regulatory Authority of India, Government of India, Mr. Kishore Babu YGSC, Deputy Director General (Standardization-R&D-Innovation), Department of Telecommunications, Government of India, Mr. V J Christopher, Director (Wireless Monitoring Organization), Department of Telecommunications, Government of India and Mr. Jayesh Ranjan (IAS), Principal Secretary, Industries & Commerce and IT, Government of Telangana.

IITH, Director Prof B S Murty & Prof Kiran Kuchi, Dean (R&D) graced the occasion. At the technology demonstration, Mr. Kazunobu Hori, Managing Officer, Suzuki Motor Corporation, Japan, and Senior Executive Director, Maruti Suzuki was joined by Mr. Tarun Aggarwal, Executive Director, Maruti Suzuki, and Mr. Rahul Bharti, Executive Director, Maruti Suzuki.

Scenarios showcased were in the session were :

- Ambulance Alerting System: Car drivers are alerted about an approaching emergency vehicle and its path through V2X communication. It helps the driver to safely plan maneuvers and make way for an emergency vehicle. The alert system will also share minute details like the distance between the vehicles on a real-time basis.

- Wrong-way Driver Alerting system: Car drivers get a pre-alert about the existence of a wrong-way driver approaching using V2X communication.

- Pedestrian Alerting System: This alert assists car drivers about a pedestrian nearby, using V2X communication, who could be coming in the way of the car. This will help the drivers to take precautionary measures to avoid a potential collision.

- Motorcycle Alerting System: Car drivers learn through V2X communication about a fast-moving 2-wheeler approaching from a blind spot and likely to collide. Real-time information is shared with the driver about the distance and direction of the approach.

-Road Condition Alerting System: The driver receives an alert of bad road conditions and cautions the driver to tread carefully ahead in the journey.

-Car as a computer: Enables all interested car users to share the idle computing capacity of the microprocessor in the car when it is not being used for driving.