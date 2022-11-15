Hyderabad: Actor Mahesh Babu's father and Tollywood yesteryears Superstar Krishna (79) passed away after a brief illness in Hyderabad in the early hours of Tuesday. The end came a day after Mahesh Babu's wife, Namrata, admitted Krishna to Continental Hospital in Gachibowli here after he suffered heart attack in the wee hours of Monday.

The Telugu film industry, fans and family members were plunged into grief following the passing away of Tollywood's 'daring and dashing hero'. He breathed his last while undergoing treatment in the hospital in the wee hours of Tuesday.

Krishna's film career spanned over four decades in which he acted in over 340 films. He became known as Andhra James Bond for his roles in films like 'Gudhachari 116'. He also did cowboy roles in 'Mosagallaku Mosagadu' and other films. Krishna was popularly known as a 'daring and dashing hero' for his bold experiments with filmmaking under his home banner.

Krishna started Padmalaya Studios and produced many blockbuster films like Jitendra's Himmatwala. He was noted for making the first James Bond film, first cowboy film, first full scope and first 70 mm films in Telugu industry. He also showcased his talent as a director of over 16 films. Krishna began his career with his first film 'Thene Manasulu' in 1964 and his last film was 'Sri Sri' made in 2016.

Due to his closeness with former Prime Minister late Rajiv Gandhi, Superstar Krishna joined Congress and won from Eluru Lok Sabha constituency in 1989 on the hand symbol. He slowly distanced from direct politics after losing Elur seat in 1991 elections and following the assassination of Rajiv Gandhi.

Born on May 31, 1942, at Burripalem village in Guntur district of Andhra Pradesh, actor Krishna had a passion for films since his childhood days. His original name is Ghattamaneni Siva Ramakrishna Murthy. He studied graduation in Elur town in Andhra Pradesh where he got inspired to enter film industry after seeing Tollywood veteran late Akkineni Nageswara Rao (ANR) at a felicitation function.

Superstar Krishna married Indira and they had five children including Tollywood actor Mahesh Babu.