Hyderabad: The police arrested a man for strangling his teenaged stepdaughter to death for allegedly spending too much time speaking on her phone. The incident took place at Musheerabad in Hyderabad city in Telangana on Sunday.

The stepfather identified as Sadiq in a fit of wrath caught the 17-year-old girl and strangled her to death, police said. He has been warning her for alleged continuous conversation over phone for long durations. The greatly irked stepfather snatched the phone from the hands of the girl when was talking to another person.

A case was registered based on the complaint made by the sister of the deceased. The complainant told the police that she tried to stop the man but he dragged the victim into another room and killed her. The accused was taken into custody. Further investigation is on.