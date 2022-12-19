Hyderabad: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has called Argentina'a Football World Cup triumph over France one of the best World Cup Finals ever. In a tweet, Khan wrote, “We are living in the time of one of the best World Cup Finals ever. I remember watching WC with my mom on a small tv….now the same excitement with my kids!! And thank u Messi for making us all believe in talent, hard work & dreams!!”

Khan watched the FIFA World Cup 2022 live at Lusail stadium in Qatar where he also promoted his upcoming film 'Pathaan'. He also shook a leg with former footballer Wayne Rooney. Pathaan, which also features Deepika Padukone is slated to release on 25 January 2023. The film's starcast has promoted the film on a big level.

Recently, Shah Rukh Khan had attended the 28th edition of the Kolkata International Film Festival along with Amitabh Bachchan where he promoted the film. Argentina beat France 4-2 on penalties after a 3-3 draw Sunday to claim a third World Cup title despite Kylian Mbappé scoring the first hat trick in a final in 56 years.