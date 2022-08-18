Ramoji Film City: The South Korean delegation-led by Chang Jae Bok, the Ambassador to India has visited Ramoji Film City. The delegation was provided a tour of the film city with a first hand experience to several filmmaking facilities offered including ready-to-shoot sets, locations and studios, said a statement.

The delegation was impressed with various services and production facilities, dedicated departments and its preparedness to stage productions. Chang Jae Bok also visited MAYA, the in-house set design and construction facility and was overwhelmed to see the dexterity and craftsmanship that goes into shaping the design into reality.

The Ambassador of the Republic of Korea also called on Ramoji Rao, Chairman of Ramoji Group. Gu Jung Hyun, Ch. Vijayeswari, Managing Director, Ramoji Film City, Ch. Sohana, Director were also present, the statement said.

