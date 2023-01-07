Hyderabad: Two workers were killed and another was injured after a slab of an under-construction building collapsed here on Saturday, police said. The incident happened when the slab on the fifth floor of the building which was laid today initially collapsed on the roof of the fourth floor and subsequently the third floor, where two workers got trapped under the debris and died, they said.

Another worker escaped with minor injuries, while the bodies of the two workers were recovered, a police official at Kukatpally police station said.

Personnel from the Disaster Response Force (DRF) of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), Fire Department and police took up the rescue works. (PTI)