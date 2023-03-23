Hyderabad: The shocking details of the alleged killing and subsequent rape of two elderly women in Uttar Pradesh's Barabanki have taken netizens on a grisly walk down some of the most chilling cases of necrophilia around the world. Two youths from Barabanki were arrested for killing and then having sex with the dead bodies of two elderly women, whom they killed in December last year. Here is a list of some shocking cases of necrophilia around the world that are sure to send chills down your spine.

Among several incidents of necrophilia that occurred throughout history across the world, one incident involved Earle Leonard Nelson, an American serial killer, rapist, and necrophile, who is considered the first known serial sex murderer of the twentieth century. Most of his victims were middle-aged landladies. Nelson began his killing spree early in 1926. He would find women through "room for rent" advertisements. Each of his victims was killed via strangulation, and many were raped after death. Yoshio Kodaira is a Japanese serial killer, rapist, and war criminal. He raped many women in China and, in one instance he stuck a sword into the belly of a pregnant woman. The exact number of Kodaira's victims is unknown. On 18 June 1947, Kodaira was tried for seven of his suspected 10 murders by a local court. It was reported that after the fifth murder he committed, Kodaira is known to have raped the corpses of his victims. Karen Margaret Greenlee - Only ten percent of known necrophiles are women and Greenlee is one of them. An American criminal, Greenlee was convicted of stealing a hearse and having sex with the corpse it contained. She worked as an apprentice embalmer in California. In a four-and-a-half-page-long confession, Greenlee admitted to having sex with 20 to 40 bodies of young men. She called it "an addiction". At that time, necrophilia was not illegal in California, therefore, Greenlee was only accused of stealing the hearse and interfering with a funeral. Jeffrey Lionel Dahmer, also known as the Milwaukee Cannibal, was an American serial killer and sex offender who killed and dismembered seventeen men and boys between 1978 and 1991. Many of Dahmer's murders involved necrophilia and cannibalism. Dahmer committed his first murder in 1978. Dahmer killed seventeen young men between 1978 and 1991. He also engaged in necrophilia and cannibalism and confessed to preserving a man's heart to eat. Nithari Kand which occurred in the house of businessman Moninder Singh Pandher in Noida near Nithari village, Uttar Pradesh, India between 2005 and 2006 involved elements of necrophilia and cannibalism. The sensational case came to light after police found human remains in a drain. The main accused, Surinder Kohli invited nine female children, two male children, and five adult women inside the house. He would first murder them all, and would later rape the dead bodies. He would then chop the bodies into smaller pieces and eat the human meat. Finally, he threw and discarded the remains in the drain.

