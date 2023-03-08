Hyderabad (Telangana) : A case has been registered in the Bhavaninagar police station against a person who allegedly sexually assaulted a boy by promising money. According to the police, Irfan (30), a financier from Talabkatta in Siddiknagar, had two buildings under his control in Talabkatta belonging to his sister settled in Dubai.

Irfan, who is unmarried, recently took a boy (14) from Talabkatta to his residence by promising to give him some money. He committed sexual assault on that boy after making him drink alcohol. The Bhavani Nagar police registered a case on Tuesday as this matter went viral on social media. On investigation, it was found that the accused had sexually assaulted some other boys as well.

When his offence became known among the local public, the accused drank phenol, fell seriously ill and was admitted to the Osmania Hospital. His condition is stated to be stable. The police said that there is no danger to Irfan's life and that he will be taken into custody as soon as he recovers. Once the case went viral on social media, the parents of other children have also come forward and shared their agony with the police.

Also Read : Watch: Vinesh Phogat accuses WFI President of sexual abuse, says she received death threats

Despite the governments implementing the stringent POCSO law, child molestation cases are being reported from different corners of the country from time to time. In 2019, the Mathura police in Uttar Pradesh took a serious view of the allegations of molestation of a minor boy against a BSP (Bahujan Samaj Party) district unit president.

Based on a complaint in that incident, the Police booked the case after the boy was found in an unconscious condition in a place outside a village. The victim was admitted to a hospital and given treatment.