Mancherial: Six people were burnt alive when a fire broke out in a residential house in Telangana's Mancherial, officials said on Saturday. The incident took place in Venkatapur village of Mandamarri mandal in Mancherial district. The cause of the fire was not immediately known. In this accident, the owner of the house Shivayya (50), his wife Padma (45), Padma's elder sister's daughter Maunika (23), Maunika's two daughters and another relative Shantayya were charred to death.

DCP Akhil Mahajan said that on receiving the information, the firemen reached the spot and extinguished the fire. However, the inmates had succumbed by then, he said. He said the cause of the fire is being ascertained.