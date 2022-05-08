Hyderabad: In a tragic accident that took place in Telangana's Kamareddy district on Sunday evening, seven people lost their lives as a lorry collided with a mini truck that was carrying 26 people. In the accident that took place near Hasanpally gate in Ellareddy Mandal, seven died on the spot while about 19 more are undergoing treatment at a nearby hospital.

People traveling in the mini-truck were returning to Chilgargi village in Pitlam Mandal from Ellareddy market. The deceased include the mini-truck driver Sayilu while sources say several of the people admitted to the hospital are in critical condition.