Hyderabad: The Telangana government on Thursday posted senior IPS officer and Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) Director General Anjani Kumar as the in-charge Director General of Police of the State.

Kumar of 1990 batch is transferred and posted as Director General of Police (Coordination), and placed in full additional charge of the post of Director General of Police (Head of Police Force), in place of DGP M Mahender Reddy, who is retiring from service on superannuation on December 31.

Ravi Gupta, Principal Secretary, Home Department, is transferred and posted as Director General, Anti-Corruption Bureau. Additional Director General of Police (L and O) Jitender is transferred and posted as Principal Secretary, Home Department.

Rachakonda Commissioner of Police Mahesh Muralidhar Bhagwat is transferred and posted as Additional Director General of Police, CID, in the existing vacancy. Devendra Singh Chauhan, Additional Commissioner of Police (L and Order), Hyderabad City is transferred and posted as Commissioner of Police, Rachakonda Commissionerate. Sanjay Kumar Jain, Additional Director General of Police (P&L), Telangana, is transferred and posted as Additional Director General of Police (L and O), Telangana. (PTI)