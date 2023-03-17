Hyderabad (Telangana):The tragic incident that occurred in Swapanlok multi-story complex in Secunderabad on Thursday evening, claiming the lives of at least six people, is the third massive fire accident in Secunderabad in the last six months.

The fire, was triggered after a short circuit on the fifth floor of the building, quickly spread and reached the fourth floor, causing a blast on the fifth floor. Eyewitnesses said that the blaze was strong and intense, and the business complex, which had textile shops, private call center firms, computer institutes, and other offices, was always crowded.

This incident is not an isolated one. In September last year, a massive fire broke out at Ruby Luxury Pride Hotel in Secunderabad, killing at least eight people and injuring several others. This fire was caused by an explosion in an e-bike showroom located on the ground floor of the building.

Within four months of this mishap, another major fire broke out at the Deccan knitwear sports store, killing at least three people. The police had said that the bodies were beyond recognition, and the fire broke out due to a short circuit on the ground floor of the building, which quickly spread to the upper floors.

The six young individuals killed in the fire accident at Swapanlok multi-story complex were identified as 23-year-old Prashant from Mahabubabad district, 22-year-old Vennela Ravi from Warangal district, 22-year-old B Shravani also from Warangal district, 22-year-old U Shiva from Medak district, 22-year-old Triveni Ramarao from Khammam district, and 22-year-old Pramila from Mahabubabad district. These young lives were lost due to the negligence of building owners and the government's apathy towards the safety of citizens.