Hyderabad: The second World Geospatial Information Congress of the United Nations will begin in Hyderabad on Monday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually address the conference tomorrow on Tuesday. As per officials, about 2,000 delegates from 120 countries are participating in the five-day conference at Novatel, Hyderabad.

The conference, which will be held from Monday to Friday, is jointly organized by the United Nations and the Central Government. The international conference is being held with the slogan 'With the help of geospatial information, the world is a village. No one should be left behind'. The participants will discuss the ways of integrated development through the versatile use of geo-information.

Also read: PM to inaugurate UN World Geospatial Information Congress on Tuesday

The first world geospatial conference was held in China in 2018 and Hyderabad was chosen as the venue for the second conference. In the context of geospatial information being considered crucial in integrated development, the conference will discuss environment preservation, climate change challenges, digital transformation and technology development.

Organizers said that GIS is already a part of people's life and day by day this technology is becoming crucial. The conference will extensively discuss the scope and usage of geospatial information.