Hyderabad: In yet another instance of attack by stray dogs, a five-year-old boy was attacked by stray dogs in the city's Chaitanyapuri area on Monday night. The child, identified as Rishi, was attacked by a pack of dogs near his residence on Road no. 19 in Maruti Nagar Colony. Hearing his distressed screams, the boy's parents and nearby residents chased the dogs away, locals noted.

Having sustained serious injuries, the boy was rushed to the hospital by his parents. As per residents, the municipality has not taken any actions despite repeated complaints. "In the past, when some colony residents were chased by dogs, we complained and they took care of the strays" the boy's mother noted, expressing concern that certain residents were feeding them.

The incident comes less than 24 hours after a similar, tragic video surfaced, displaying a four-year-old boy being mauled by a pack of stray dogs in Ameerpet area of the city. The clip displays the boy walking around near an automobile workshop where his father is employed as a watchman, when he is encircled by a group of dogs.

With the CCTV footage showing no one around, one of the dogs pushes the child to the ground. While he tries to get up, he is again pushed to the ground by another dog, and they are subsequently seen biting him in various parts of his body. The boy's father, who subsequently found his son being mauled by dogs, rushed the child to a hospital where doctors declared him dead on arrival.