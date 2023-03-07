Hyderabad: The remand report brought out shocking revelations in the suicide case of intermediate student Nagul Satvik. The 16-year-old student faced harassment ever since he registered a written complaint about the lack of water in the hostel toilet at a corporate junior college in Hyderabad outskirts. First, the hostel warden targeted the boy followed by the admin principal, vice principals and the other staff.

Already, Sri Chaitanya College Admin Principal Narasimhachari alias Acharya, Vice Principal Sivaramakrishna Reddy, Warden Naresh, and Vice Principal Shobhan Babu have been arrested in this case. Another principal Jagan is absconding. The teachers who were supposed to boost morale used hurting words and mocked the boy while the admin principal went to the extent of calling the student unfit even to work as a watchman, the report said.

Sources said that the remand report mentioned the reasons behind the suicide and how much Satvik was mentally disturbed. Nagula Satvik (16) from Shadnagar, Ranga Reddy district joined the MPC group at Sri Chaitanya College in 2022. He stayed in the hostel of the same college. Within the first few days of his admission, Warden Naresh took a stand against him when he complained in writing that there was no water, the report said.

Then bad publicity was started about Satwik leading to harassment by the two principals and the vice-principal. They abused the student mentally and physically, the report said. The warden used to target the students who questioned the facilities like drinking water, food, water in toilets, etc. Sometimes he used abusive language and beat the victim, it said.

The boy was made to stand in front of the principal chamber. The principal used to taunt Satvik and other students and another principal Jagan called Satvik and insulted him with the vulgar language used to make him stand in his chamber for hours, the remand report said. Vice Principal spoke harshly to Satvik and humiliated him in front of other students.

Satvik told the same thing to his elder brother Midhun. When he questioned the college management, the principal and vice principal angrily replied that they will teach like this and that if they want to continue in the college they have to bear all this, otherwise they have to leave.