Hyderabad: Delhi liquor case accused Sarath Chandra Reddy-run South Group controls 30 percent of Delhi's liquor market through various benami firms, as per the findings of the Enforcement Directorate. The ED has also named Sarath Chandra Reddy as kingpin in the Delhi excise policy scam. In addition, the ED has mentioned several charges in its remand report submitted to the special court for CBI, ED cases in Delhi.

According to the Delhi Liquor Policy, there is a provision that no person should control more than two retail zones but Sarath Chandra Reddy-run South Group has got control of 30 percent of Delhi's liquor market through various benami firms, sources said.

In all, the South Group has nine retail zones under its control in Delhi. Sarath Reddy runs 5 retail zones through his three companies and four more zones through others who are members of the syndicate. The syndicate controls 30 per cent of Delhi's liquor market through corrupt activities.

The South Group syndicate, run by Sarath Chandra Reddy and others, extorted Rs 100 crores of donations through Vijay Nayar. These payments were pre-collected by various retail zones and Indo Spirits, a wholesale distributor owned by Sameer Mahendru and others. The investigation already is in progress.

The ED's remand report stated that 34 key persons in the Delhi liquor scam have so far destroyed 140 phones worth Rs 1.20 crore to destroy evidence. It said that there are many accused including big liquor traders, senior government officials, Delhi Excise Minister and other suspects. It is clear that the phones were changed as soon as the scandal came to light.

We have seized huge digital and physical records through 169 searches conducted so far. Now Sarath Reddy has to be questioned about the details in it. A custodial interrogation has to be done regarding the loss of revenue of Rs. 2,631 crore to the Delhi government. The ED said in the remand report that all the proceeds of the crime have to be recovered considering the antecedents of the entire case.