Hyderabad (Telangana): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will unveil the Statue of Unity in Hyderabad on February 5. The statue is billed as the world's second-largest statue in a sitting position, at the 45-acre complex on the outskirts of the city, as per a statement issued by Chinna Jeeyar Swamiji's ashram. While President Ram Nath Kovind will inaugurate a 54-inch idol of gold weighing 120 kg, representing the number of years the 11th-century saint lived, in the huge meditation hall at the base of the 216-foot statue on February 12.

The statue is dedicated to 11th-century seer and philosopher, Ramanujacharya who was born in 1017. He was instrumental in bringing various sections of the society including the common man, bureaucrats, elite, and rulers under one roof.

The 216 feet high statue is made of five metals in the most vibrant and elegant posture. Like 135 feet Tridandam, three sticks held together with white cloth representing that anything you see has three entities - physical nature, soul, and the supreme power. The sculptor of the statue Chinajiyar Swamiji has taken a special interest in finalizing the design of Ramanujacharya's elegant statue.

Initially, he framed 14 models incorporating Agama Shastra and Shilpa Shastra. Eventually, three models were picked up and were examined with 3D scannings. To construct 108 Divya Desas around the Ramanujacharya statue, the sculptors visited all Divya Desas, which are unique in architecture. Taking into consideration the different sculptures at every place, a plan was made to construct the sanctum, source pillar, and the main idol correspondingly with the existing temple’s approach.

The construction of temples was a very challenging task as 108 temples were completely different in nature. The sculptors were cautious enough to bring the same look and essence. Thousands of stones were set up. To construct the idols in the temples, Purushasila stone, which is a suitable material for worshipping idols, was used. The sculptors examined the stone from Valajya of Kanchipuram and tested its sound before proceeding to sculpt the idols.

Many sculptors from Allagadda, Tirupati, Mahabalipuram, Srirangam, Madurai came here and shaped the temples. And the Valley Pillars (Chilakalu) were made in China with black marble.

Construction of Divya Desa Pillars was done in the much-admired Hoysala architectural style. There was a special creation of machines to shape them. Stone from Baseslala village of Rajasthan was brought. During the construction, the stone was sculpted there and used for 468 pillars at the Divya Desa Temples.

Ramanujacharya had a great following which includes Mahatma Gandhi, Dr. B R Ambedkar, Swami Vivekananda, Swami Narayana institutions, schools of thought like ISKON and many others have all taken inspiration from the works of Ramanujacharya. He is also an inspiration for all Bhakti sects prevailing in the world today like Annamacharya, Thyagaraja, Kabir, and Meera Bhai.

"All are equal in the eyes of God; everyone has the right to chant the profound mantra- Ashtakshari Mahamantra. The knowledge of the mantra paves the path to alleviate anyone from any kind of sorrow by imparting a true understanding of what life is, what the goal is, what are the hurdles, what is the means is to attain your goal. The world is one body, each part has its significance and role to play. Realize your role and relish the oneness; take care of each part for the sake of protecting the whole. Your eyes shed tears when your feet get hurt like any human being in the world."

You and I may have different colors, practice a different system of faith, have different skills – but we all must work together like the parts of the body because we all belong to one universal supreme power, God," were some of his precious teachings of the revered saint.

"Today, we enjoy the freedom of equality to an extent, but still there are so many differences that are leading one to dominate and hate others. The Samatha Sandesh, the message of equality, propounded by Ramanujacharya in its complete sense is beautifully revealed that can keep us all together.