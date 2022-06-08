Hyderabad: Saduddin Malik (18), one of the prime accused in the Hyderabad gang rape case, was taken into custody on Wednesday. The Nampally court has allowed the Jubilee Hills Police to take Malik into custody and inquire him about the incident for three days starting Thursday. He is currently lodged in the Chanchal Guda prison as a prisoner under remand. He had been arrested on June 3.

Malik is the only adult, and the number one accused, among all involved in the May 28 gang rape of a 17-year-old girl in Hyderabad. The five others include the sons of a TRS leader, and of an AIMIM MLA. The police have also filed a plea in the Juvenile Justice Court and sought to take all five into custody for further questioning.

More information regarding the victim joining them inside the Innova vehicle, where the crime took place, is expected to emerge after the questioning. Apart from Malik, four others have been accused of rape, while the son of the AIMIM MLA was charged with molestation, as he had gotten down from the car before the accused raped the girl.

