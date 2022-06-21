Hyderabad: The officials of the Nizampet Municipal Corporation on Monday issued notices imposing a fine of Rs 24 crore on SLG Hospitals located in Bachupally, for submitting false details in the application for self-assessment of property tax.

According to the officials of the Corporation, the authorities of the hospital claimed that the total built-up space on a four-acre land parcel was 32,300 square feet, when in reality it is 10 lakh square feet with nine floors including two cellars and a ground floor. The officials of the Corporation, which conducted the inquiry, said that the hospital had filed incorrect property tax returns.

According to the Telangana Municipal Act, if the details provided by the applicant are incorrect, a fine 25 times the value of the property will be imposed. According to this, a sum of Rs 24 crore has been imposed on the hospital, the officials said.