Hyderabad: On International Women's Day on March 6, Hyderabad will host a unique tea preparation contest for women. Organised by HybizTV in collaboration with Cafe Niloufer, the contest will give away Rs 1 lakh prize money to the winner. The second and third best tea makers will get Rs. 50,000 and Rs. 25,000 respectively.

The women who are interested in participating in this event need to send by WhatsApp a one-minute video about their tea on phone number 8340974747. HybizTv will shortlist 100 members from the list. The selected members should attend the event where the teas will be judged and accordingly the winners will be announced. This event is going to be held at Novatel Hotel, Hitech City in Hyderabad. The timings are 3 pm on March 6.