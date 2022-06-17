Hyderabad: TRS Working President and Minister for IT and Industries KT Rama Rao on Friday demanded the Centre to review the 'Agnipath' scheme, alleging that the NDA government has taken a unilateral decision on it. In a statement issued here, the Minister alleged that the scheme is “killing” the aspirations of millions of youth who want to join the armed forces and serve the nation. Demanding that the Centre take complete responsibility for the protests taking place across the nation, he said the NDA government has reduced the army from 'one rank-one pension' to 'no rank-no pension.'

“The BJP government at the Centre has played with the lives of farmers with draconian farm laws and is now adversely affecting the soldiers with schemes like Agnipath,” he charged. He stated that this is a scheme that is pushing national security and the future of youth into danger. The TRS Working President stated that 75 percent of the youth who join the army through the Agnipath scheme would become unemployed at the end of the fourth year.

He questioned what would happen to the youth who finish a four-year career in the army and come out. KTR demanded the Prime Minister respond to these protests and also make his stand public to clear the doubts of the unemployed youth. He conveyed his condolences to the youth who “died in the protests” at the Secunderabad Railway station on Friday and said the Centre should take complete responsibility for the death. (PTI)