Rajanna: A researcher has busted the myth that the colour of body changes when one reaches the top of the Rashigutta hill in Telangana. The belief in the body colour change is prevalent among the local people who look in awe at the Rashigutta hill located on the border of Ellareddypet and Veernapalli mandals of Rajanna Sirisilla districts.

Locals believe that the color of the body changes when one reaches to the hill top where the Anjaneyaswamy temple is also located. History researcher Ratnakar Reddy visited this temple on Tuesday and investigated into the 'color change in the body' phenomenon.

In his field level studies, Reddy found that the Rashigutta hill terrain is made up of laterite rocks. A laterite capping is formed on the top surface due to high temperatures and rainfall which is further oxidised by water and becomes soft and yellowish orange in color. Laterite soil is reddish to yellow in colour. Its colours also change depending on exposure to weather changes.

At Rashigutta hill, the top soft coloured layer sticks to the hands, feet and clothes that bring a little change in the body colour of the climbers. This is the truth behind the myth that the color of the body changes when on climbs to the hilltop. Reddy appealed to the state government to develop the area as a tourist spot.