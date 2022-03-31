Warangal: In a shocking incident, a patient in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Warangal MGM Hospital in Telangana was bitten by rodents on his legs, arms, and fingers on Thursday. This led to severe bleeding for the patient, Srinivas, making his family members worried about his health condition. The patient was admitted to the ICU of MGM hospital four days ago due to some respiratory and kidney-related issues.

Rodents bite patient in ICU of Warangal MGM hospital, probe ordered

A patient in ICU is monitored constantly by doctors and nurses. So it has come as a huge shock that rodents bit someone in the ICU of a hospital. Other patients and their relatives at the hospital have become scared, wondering whether what happened to Srinivas could happen to one of their own.

Strongly criticizing the rat bites in MGM ICU, patients and the victim's family members have demanded strict action against staff members for negligence. Responding to the issue, MGM Superintendent Dr. Srinivas Rao said that the incident has come to his attention. "The hospital management will take strict action to prevent this kind of incident."

Updating on Srinivas' health condition, Superintendent said that "Srinivas's condition is now critical."