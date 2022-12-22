Hyderabad (Telangana): The Ramoji Film City (RFC), Hyderabad, has received the prestigious 'Eat Right Campus Award' from the Central Government's Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) for maintaining top level standards in food safety. The RFC, popularly known as 'Film City' has added one more feather to its cap by bagging this coveted award from the national food regulator.

The FSSAI launched 'The Eat Right Movement' on July 10, 2018, under the slogan 'Sahi Bhojan, Behatar Jeevan' to raise the country's health standards as part of the National Health Policy. It is an honour for the RFC, the world's largest film studio complex, to get the award in the midst of this noble mission. The Film City is committed to ensuring strict compliance with all food standards and safety guidelines in each of its food joints on the premises.

Spread over 1,666 acres, the Ramoji Film City has become known as the world's largest integrated film city and India's only thematic holiday destination. It has 15 restaurants including three-star and five-star category hotels.

All these restaurants underwent a rigorous auditing process conducted by the FSSAI. The RFC has been recognized as the 'Eat Right Campus' for its continued commitment to food safety norms. The Star Hotels on the campus have been certified with five-star rating for cleanliness and sanitation.

'The Eat Right Movement' of the FSSAI is aimed at reinforcing public health to combat life-threatening diseases in the country. The initiative promotes safe, healthy and sustainable food that is crucial to promote the overall social and economic development of the nation.