Yanam, (Puducherry): In a shocking incident, some unidentified men on Wednesday raped a cow under the influence of ganja leading to the cow's death in the Yanam area of Puducherry, police said. A police officer said that the cow might have died due to suffocation. The alleged assault took place on Wednesday night in a coconut orchard along the national highway in Yanam.

The owner of the cow has been identified as Pogaku Iswara Rao. As per Rao, when he went to the coconut plantation early Thursday morning, he found the cow dead. Rao could not figure out the reason for the cow's death and accordingly informed the Yanam police about it. Subsequently, a team of the Yanam police rushed to the spot to probe the case.

Also read: Man arrested for raping cow-calf in Karnataka

According to police, the cow was found dead with its legs and neck tied by ropes. The visiting police team suspected a sexual assault after clues of marijuana smoking were found at the spot. They said that the miscreants might have smoked marijuana and later under the influence of the drug, committed the sexual assault on the cow by tying its legs and neck.

Puducherry veterinary officer Kadiresan said that the cow might have died due to suffocation. As per the veterinary officer Kadiresan, committing sexual activity with an animal is a serious crime under the law. The owner of the cow Pogaku Iswara Rao appealed to the police to nab the culprits as soon as possible and bring them to book. He also urged police to step up patrolling in the area so that such incidents do not repeat in the future. Police launched investigation into the matter.