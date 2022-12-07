Hydearabad : Hyderabad Police has busted a prostitution racket on Tuesday night. In which 17 people were arrested for procuring women from different states across India. The total number of victims involved in the racket is 14,190. These victims were from Telangana, Karnataka, Delhi, Mumbai, Nepal, Thailand, Uzbekistan etc.

During the interrogation, it was found out that all of them are from different states and they used to make girls available to their customers through WhatsApp and different websites like myheavymodels.com and natasharoy.in. (with agency input)